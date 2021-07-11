On his way home from work, a man was discovered injured in the road.

On his way home from work, a 24-year-old guy was hit by a car and left in a heap on the road.

Jordan Dowling, a delivery driver, was hit by a car on Walton Road on Friday evening, according to reports.

Jamie Dowling, his mother, told the ECHO: “He flew off his bike and onto the road at at 11.15 p.m.

“We were waiting for him to arrive home, but he was late, which is unusual for him. When the cops arrived, I panicked, expecting the worse.

“He said he tried to call me but was unable to do so since he couldn’t move or reach his phone.”

Jordan has already received substantial treatment, according to Jamie, and will most certainly be in the hospital for some time.

She went on to say: “He has five shattered bones in his leg, a damaged right ankle, and his heel has peeled away from his flesh.

“He was in surgery for ten hours and will require further operations, scans, x-rays, and testing. His ankle may potentially require a skin graft.

“It’s terrible because we can’t see him, bring him anything he needs, and we can just text or video call him.”

Jamie claims Merseyside Police were notified of the event, and images obtained by the ECHO appear to show an emergency response on Walton Road on Friday.