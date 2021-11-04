On his return to his’second home,’ Fernando Torres expresses’strong feelings’ for Liverpool.

On his return to Liverpool, Fernando Torres characterized the club as “like a second home.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the 37-year-old was part of the coaching team for Atletico Madrid’s under-19s, who were defeated 2-0 at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

Marc Bridge-team Wilkinson’s scored goals through Max Woltman and Jarell Quansah, and the win moved Liverpool into second place in their UEFA Youth League group.

Torres highlighted his long-standing passion for the Reds upon his return to Merseyside, despite subsequently seeing the first team inflict the same scoreline on his boyhood club.

He told liverpoolfc.com, “It’s always extremely good to come back to Liverpool, where I feel like a second home really.”

“At the training complex, I’ve seen a few folks who have assisted me from the first day, yesterday, and today.”

“I have strong sentiments for Liverpool; I spent a lot of time here and had a lot of fun, so it’s always a pleasure to return.”

Torres, who joined Liverpool in 2007 from Atletico Madrid, was afterwards featured on Instagram alongside current Reds midfielder Harvey Elliott, with the 18-year-old emphasizing the Spaniard’s hero status.

Prior to kick-off, the former Reds striker sent a message to Liverpool fans, saying he was “very delighted to be back” at the club where he spent three-and-a-half years of his career.

Torres signed for Liverpool at the age of 23 and scored 33 goals in all competitions in his first season in England.

After forming an unforgettable connection with Steven Gerrard, his 14 league goals the next season helped the Reds fight for the Premier League under Rafa Benitez.

In January 2011, the striker moved to Chelsea for £50 million, a British transfer record, before returning to Atletico Madrid near the end of his career.