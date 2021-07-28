On his Olympic debut, Alex Yee takes silver in the triathlon for Great Britain.

Alex Yee added to Britain’s Olympic triathlon triumph with a silver medal on his debut, finishing second to Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt.

The 23-year-old was hoping to repeat Alistair Brownlee’s feat of three consecutive British victories at the Games, but it was Blummenfelt who proved the most powerful during the course at Odaiba Marine Park.

Jonny Brownlee, who won bronze in London and silver in Rio, was aiming for a third consecutive Olympic medal, but he had to settle for fifth.

Alistair Brownlee did not make the team in his attempt to win a third consecutive gold, but Yee, as the heir apparent, had legitimate gold chances.

The Kent athlete is the fastest runner in triathlon history, and after staying in contention during the 1.5-kilometer swim and 40-kilometer bike ride, Yee pushed to the lead during the 10-kilometer run.

The field of competitors shrank during the last kilometer, but it was Blummenfelt who provided the vital kick to draw away from Yee and New Zealand’s Hayden Wilder.

At the start, half of the field dove in to start the race, while the other half remained on the pontoon, prevented from entering the water by a boat.

Organizers immediately sought to halt those in the water, but they had only swum around 150 meters before being intercepted by another boat and returned to the pontoon.

Brownlee and world champion Vincent Luis were instantly in the lead, and it was the Frenchman who emerged first from the water, forming a lead cycling group of nine that included Brownlee.

Yee exited the water 30 seconds down, but still in contention, and at the end of the first lap, he led a huge chase group across the line only 16 seconds behind.

The two groups merged on the fourth lap, placing Yee, who won the British 10,000m title in 2018 and defeated Mo Farah as a teenager, in a strong position.

In the World Triathlon Series race in Leeds last month, the Brockley athlete confirmed his status as a probable gold medalist, pushing away from the competition to win handily.

