On his Encrochat phone, a Liverpool guy transmitted photographs of his daughter “surrounded by toys.”

While reportedly planning an international heroin trade, a Liverpool man emailed photographs of his own daughter on an encrypted phone.

The images were allegedly delivered as part of a series of messages discussing the smuggling of substantial quantities of Class A drugs into the UK.

The messages were discovered during a breach of the EncroChat network, which was used by criminals to distribute drugs and plot violent crimes.

EncroChat sellers were imprisoned for more than 60 years as a result of’selfie’ photos.

A restricted document obtained by The Washington Newsday revealed that a Liverpool man emailed images of his own daughter to an accomplice.

His daughter can be seen in the photos.