On his comeback to television, Judge Rinder of Good Morning Britain is in tears.

During today’s Good Morning Britain, Judge Rinder was visibly moved.

The 43-year-old co-hosted the most recent episode of ITV News with Susanna Reid.

Wednesday’s broadcast was the second of two guest presenting appearances by the popular TV personality.

Susanna and Rob have a deep off-screen friendship, and she characterized her co-host as “broken” after the launch of Good Morning Britain’s anti-loneliness campaign.

The Alzheimer’s Society and Grief Encounter collaborate on the 1 Million Minutes program, which encourages individuals to spend time with anyone who is lonely around the holidays.

To promote the campaign, Good Morning Britain aired a moving short film about an old man named Bob who is startled by a group of people outside his allotment.

“A small act of kindness can alter someone’s life,” the video concluded.

“Pledge a million minutes of your time.”

When Judge Rinder returned to the studio, he was overcome with emotion and characterized the commercial as “wonderful.”

“Just so you know, just witnessing that and how much it touched me and how much it should affect every viewer is just…,” he remarked. Since we’ve been sitting here, a quarter of a million minutes have been pledged.” “Just being beside each other now more than ever, and how vital it is to be beside each other at Christmas,” he concluded.