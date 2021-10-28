On his birthday, three days before his wedding, a father of four died of a heart attack.

A father of four from the United Kingdom died on his birthday while on vacation, just days before his wedding.

Phil Boyd, 52, was on holiday with his partner of 21 years, Lucy Garratt, 38, and other family members on the Greek island of Kos when he suffered a heart attack in his hotel room.

On October 19, just three days before his wedding, the adored father experienced a heart arrest.

Boyd and Garratt, from Walsall in the West Midlands, had planned to marry in Mexico last year but were forced to abandon their plans due to the COVID outbreak.

They then agreed to have their wedding this year, and it would be held on the Greek island of Kos, which the pair went out to on October 13.

Boyd experienced a health scare in June 2020, when he had a heart attack and needed a stent.

Garratt was left “broken” by Boyd’s murder, according to Boyd’s friend Beverly Longsden, who described the couple’s connection as a “love story.”

She went on to pay respect to Boyd, saying: “Phil was laid-back and upbeat, and he simply enjoyed life. When he was plastering, he enjoyed listening to music and having a sing-along.

“On his birthday, he suffered a major heart attack and died instantly. That day, he would have been 52 years old.” Boyd’s family is currently raising funds to return Boyd’s body to the United Kingdom, as this was not covered by their trip insurance.

Longsden wrote the following on GoFundMe the day after Boyd died: “Lucy lost the love of her life three days before their wedding, on his birthday. In an instant, 21 years of love was shattered.

“Her life has fallen around her, and we want to make the foreseeable future as simple as possible for her. Please donate generously; she has enough to deal with right now; let’s take care of one of her concerns.”

Out of a £20,000 goal, more than £14,885 ($20,480) had been raised as of Wednesday morning.

Garratt and his four children, Rebecca, 29, Sophie, 20, Jimmy, 16, and Teddy, 6, outlive Boyd.

Garratt has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

