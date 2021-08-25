On his birthday, a toddler dies after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building.

On Monday afternoon, a 1-year-old infant died after falling from the 12th-floor stairwell to the basement of a residential complex. When the unfortunate tragedy occurred, his parents were apparently busy planning for the toddler’s birthday celebration.

According to The Indian Express, the infant, identified as Baby Riwaan, sneaked out of his family’s flat in the Indian city of Noida without anyone noticing. The family had invited friends and relatives over to celebrate the toddler’s birthday, and they were busy decorating the house. As guests entered and exited the unit, the main door was accidentally left ajar.

“The toddler was able to crawl out of the house’s main door. Riwaan’s leg became entangled in the grille as he began to crawl down the steps. The boy fell from the space between the grille and the basement as he fought to untangle himself,” senior police official Yogendra Singh told The Times of India.

After a homeowner saw the boy fall off the stairwell, security officers notified the child’s father, Surendra Kasana.

Due to serious head injuries and blood loss, the kid died at the spot. Despite his family’s best efforts, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Since it was an unintentional fatality, the police have not filed a report. According to an officer, legal actions are currently underway.

The toddler’s body was eventually submitted for a post-mortem, after which the family returned to their hometown to have the boy’s ashes cremated.

The tragedy has prompted a debate about the safety of high-rise buildings thus far. A video of the building where the disaster occurred, as well as the stairs from which Baby Riwaan fell, has gone viral.

A video of a delivery man saving a 2-year-old girl falling from a residential building’s 12th-floor balcony in Vietnam went viral in March. Nguyen Ngoc Manh, the driver, was sitting in his car delivering a box when he noticed the girl hanging from the balcony. He then dashed out of the car and crouched beneath the toddler. After losing her grasp, the girl fell into the driver’s lap.