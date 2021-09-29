On his birthday, a ‘loving’ man was discovered dead in an alleyway.

On what would have been his birthday, the body of a man whose death is being investigated as a homicide was discovered.

James Richards, a father who was described as “kind and generous” by family, was discovered in an alley in Kirkdale seven days ago.

On suspicion of his murder, three men and a woman have been questioned.

The man found dead in an alleyway was described as “loyal and devoted.” ‘In his prime,’ a son was killed.

On the afternoon of September 22, Mr Richards was discovered in a hidden passageway between properties on Woodbine Street and Harebell Street.

It was also his 33rd birthday on this day.

His death prompted heartfelt tributes online and on the street near where he was discovered, when balloons and flower bouquets were left in his honor.

His family posted an emotional statement on Tuesday, saying, “A big hole has been torn in our family.” One of our most prized members has been slain in his prime.

“James, you are brave, devoted, loving, and generous.

“He brightened our lives for 33 years and occasionally had our hearts in our mouths; his death has crushed us all.

“Rest softly, our lovely, brave boy.”

Merseyside Police confirmed the arrest of a fourth person, prompting the tribute.

The Liverpool resident, 38, was detained on Monday and remained in detention on Tuesday.

Three more suspects, two men and a woman, have been released awaiting further investigation by the police.

Mr Richards, according to detectives, was the victim of a targeted attack that may have occurred in a different location than the alley where he was discovered on Tuesday night or Wednesday early.

The results of a post-mortem examination, which was conducted to determine the cause of Mr Richards’ death, have yet to be made public.

Police have issued a new request for information that could assist them in their investigation.

*Details can be provided to Merseyside Police via Twitter (@MerPolCC), Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre), or by calling 101 and using reference 21000660162.

Here, drivers can upload dashcam footage for police to review.

Crimestoppers is a non-profit organization that can be reached anonymously at 0800 555. “The summary has come to an end.”