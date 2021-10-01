On his birthday, a father of four was sentenced to prison for stealing £34,000.

After receiving heavy threats from his dealers and having his car smashed up outside his home, Robert Adamson turned to crime.

Adamson’s crime had a huge impact on the small family-owned electrical contractors he worked for, putting the jobs of 25 people at jeopardy.

He noted that he had just been with the company for four months when he began his dishonesty, which lasted two months before he abruptly quit.

Adamson had no prior convictions and had pled guilty at Liverpool Crown Court, but the judge warned him that the only acceptable sentence was immediate incarceration.

Adamson, of Ackers Road, Woodchurch, Birkenhead, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position on his 31st birthday in court.

Prosecutor Chris Hopkins told the court that the defendant worked as an office manager for SJS Electrical and Plumbing Contractors Ltd in Hoylake, and that part of his job included ordering products from vendors.

However, between September and December 28, 2019, he placed orders with four vendors, had them delivered to various locations or diverted them to other locations, and instructed them to use his personal email account rather than the company’s.

He claimed it was unclear if the defendant was paid in cash or had money deposited into his bank account for the products he sold.

Between the beginning of September and the 18th of December, 2019, there were 48 transactions totaling £38,299, with £7,130 credited to his bank account.

Mr Hopkins said that his supervisors discovered two voice messages on his phone, one about goods being brought to his home and the other about drugs.

Adamson abruptly left on December 18, and his deception was only discovered in January when invoices for products were not due for another 60 days.

Sam Sproston, one of the SJS founders, said in a statement that the thefts had had a "major" impact on their firm.