On his backside, a gifted Labrador balances everyday objects.

It’s one thing to teach our dogs to sit and remain, but this gifted lab has a special aptitude for balancing everyday objects on his backside.

Ollie has mastered the art of bowing, and owner Alex Morgan decided it would be interesting to go a step further.

According to Team Dogs, Labradors are known for their sensitive disposition, and some owners have taught their dogs to hold an egg in their jaws without cracking it.

Ollie, six, can hold his breath for so long that he can balance anything from a full glass of water or an egg to a ukulele or even a Halloween pumpkin.

On TikTok and Instagram, he has recently amassed a sizable following.

“Ollie has always loved learning new skills, but I didn’t teach him how to ‘bow’ until October of last year,” Alex, 21, said.

“I thought it would be amusing to try to balance anything on his butt when it was in the air because he picked it up so quickly and was so controlled and still.

“I’ve seen a lot of dogs balance things on their heads, so I figured Ollie could do it on his booty.”

Alex’s first attempt was to carve a pumpkin for a Halloween portrait, which he claims Ollie performed “easy.”

He continued, ” “Ollie enjoys receiving applause for his stunts, so I decided to continue training and aim for even more bizarre stuff.

“I thought posting Ollie’s booty balance would make a fun and interesting video not long after I joined TikTok. It was a huge hit, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes in just 24 hours.

“Because he’s such a bright kid, it’s critical that I keep him occupied so he doesn’t become bored.”

Alex, from Berkshire, adds that performing his skills keeps Ollie active and that he enjoys the attention.

He stated, ” “I’m incredibly happy of how skilled he is, and how hard he works on his routines.

“Most dogs wouldn’t be able to stay still long enough to balance such bizarre stuff, so Ollie is truly unique.”