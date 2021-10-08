On his 21st birthday, Nicholas Lyndhurst’s wife pays tribute to their son.

On what would have been his 21st birthday, the wife of Only Fools and Horses singer Nicholas Lyndhurst wrote a heartfelt tribute to their late son Archie.

Archie died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks before his 20th birthday last year, according to MyLondon.

Lucy shared images of Archie throughout his life in the touching Instagram post.

Lucy expressed herself as follows: “Today, the 4th of October, will be remembered as the finest day of our life. You arrived on that day and finished us. Every adventure has been incredible and completely enjoyable; we will never be able to thank you enough for the incredible ride.

“It’s your 21st birthday today. It was a day we’d talked about for years, and you had big plans for it. More than anything, I wish your exploits and tale could have continued. You were deserving of so much more. You’ve only ever given to the rest of the world. I’ll never figure out why. Never.

“We now live in a world that we don’t understand, and it’s possible that we don’t understand it either. Our affection for you, however, continues to grow as it always has.

“That is something that will never change. The agony of not seeing you every day, hearing your voice, and hearing your laughter is unbearable.” “We think about you at all hours of the day and night. You are the most wonderful son anyone could have. A dream come true for parents. I’ve always maintained that you’re merely on loan to us. I simply underestimated the amount of time we had. But you didn’t spend any time.

“You have enchanted the lives of so many people; they are the fortunate ones who have met you. We adore you and hope you enjoy the tribute we’ve prepared for you today. ‘Big Love,’ my sweetheart. To the moon and back, and even further. M & OM XxX ‘In a Bizzle'” Lucy and Nicholas, the star of Only Fools & Horses, have been married since 1999.

On September 22nd, the couple observed the one-year anniversary of their son’s death.