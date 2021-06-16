On his 18th birthday, a stoned ASBO yob celebrates with a police chase on his new bike.

On his 18th birthday, an ASBO yob got stoned and led cops on a chase on his new scooter.

Before getting high and going for a ride, Leon Lowe stated he bought the black Znen 125cc bike with his birthday money.

Officers noticed him running red lights, and he was apprehended at 12 a.m. on July 13, 2020, after being monitored by aircraft.

As a birthday present, a child is given a Lego box containing cocaine.

At around 11.45 p.m., officers noticed a motorcycle traveling along Duke Street in Birkenhead, heading towards Park Road North.

According to prosecutor Mark Phillips, an officer observed the bike drive past red lights and sounded his sirens, but Lowe did not stop.

The adolescent “sped away” and went left onto Beckwith Street, where he hit 40 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Lowe turned right onto Aspinall Street, according to Mr Phillips, who added, “The rider was pushing his feet out and fighting to control the motorbike.”

He claimed the adolescent failed to yield at a traffic light, rode his bike on the wrong side of Park Road North, “mounted the pavement,” and entered Birkenhead Park.

To prevent him from fleeing, police closed all exits, and a police aircraft followed him back to the entrance.

Lowe tested positive for cannabis on the side of the road, but he refused to give a blood sample when he was arrested.

Mr Phillips claimed he was warned, but he refused again, saying, “Scared of needles and things, na.”

“Na, just terrified of sharp objects,” Lowe answered when asked if he had a medical basis for refusing to cooperate.

“While in prison, he dropped a bag containing cannabis,” Mr Phillips said.

When confronted by cops, Lowe stated he bought the bike using his birthday money and paid £300 for it.

The teen admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance, refused to submit a sample, and was in possession of marijuana, but he refused to answer any questions concerning his driving.

Later, he admitted to reckless driving, driving without a license or insurance, failing to produce a blood sample, and possessing cannabis. The summary comes to a close.