On her way to work, a woman made a split-second decision that saved her life.

After her life flashed before her eyes on her way to work, a woman sent a simple warning to others.

When the event occurred, Sophie Hawkesworth, of Bromborough, was in the midst of a pedestrian crossing outside Spital train station.

At before 11 a.m., the 23-year-old stated she was walking over the crossing when a car ran a red light.

When she saw the driver wasn’t going to stop, the accounts assistant stated she took a quick step back to avoid being hit by the dark blue car.

She is now encouraging other pedestrians not to expect automobiles to stop when crossing roadways since “obviously a red light does not mean stop for certain people.”

Coronavirus rules have stranded a young couple on vacation.

“I simply felt like my life could have been over at that time, if I hadn’t stopped,” Sophie told The Washington Newsday.

“Because you usually expect cars to come to a halt for you. So I’m not sure what it was that made me realize this individual wasn’t going to.

“I’m sure they saw me crossing the road and decided not to stop. It would have hit me at full speed if I had only taken a stride forward instead of a step back.

“I could have died just trying to get to the railway station and catch a train to work.”

Sophie said, “If I had been a little younger or older and hadn’t been as aware, I probably would have been hit.” When you’re merely heading to the train station on a Sunday morning, that’s a terrible thought.”