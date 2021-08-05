On her way to the sunbed, a tanning addict discovered she had skin cancer.

Mairead Mcguire began using sunbeds at the age of 15 and continued for 13 years before being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a kind of skin cancer.

Mairead, 29, used sunbeds three or four times per week, but she used them every weekend when she planned to go out.

The mother of two saw a bulge on her forehead, which she neglected for a while before heading to the doctor, who informed her it was simply a “skin tag.”

She continued to use sunbeds after having the “skin tag” removed four times, until the agony became unbearable.

In October 2020, while on her way to use a sunbed, Mairead sought a second opinion and was told she had cancer.

“I have naturally fair skin and like myself a lot more tanned, so I started using sunbeds at 15 and became obsessed,” Mairead, from Belfast, said.

“I was so addicted that I couldn’t tell I was tanned anymore, but other people would comment on how nice I looked, so I just kept doing it.”

“I saw a small lump on my head but ignored it for a few months and continued to sunbathe.

“When it began to develop, I went to the doctor, who told me it was simply a skin tag and nothing to be concerned about.

“The doctor tried freezing it off a few times to remove it, but it kept growing back stronger and worse, stinging and bleeding at the slightest touch.

“In the back of my mind, I was scared it was cancer, but that didn’t stop me from going to the sunbeds because the doctor assured me it wasn’t.

"As the lump became larger, I became very self-conscious about it, so I began to style my hair differently to conceal it. I shifted my parting to that side so I could hide more hair."