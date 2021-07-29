On her son’s birthday, Emmerdale actress Charley Webb shares a photo of her newborn kid.

Charley Webb marked her son’s first birthday by sharing a photo taken just hours after he was born on social media.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Emmerdale actress uploaded a candid photo of herself cuddling her youngest kid Ace on Instagram to her thousands of followers to celebrate his second birthday.

The mother-of-three, who is best known for her role as Debbie Dingle, captioned her photo with a statement about how swiftly time has passed.

“This image was shot less than an hour after he was born,” the statement read.

“Ace Gene Wolfenden, Saturday, July 26th, 2019. What’s new with you two? “My dearest, tiniest best friend.”

Instagram

The co-stars of the soap star left comments wishing the family well and praising the shot.

“Happy birthday Ace,” Joe-Warren Plant, who plays Jacob Gallagher, remarked.

“He is delicious!!,” Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden, wrote on Twitter.

“Happy birthday, gorgeous little Ace,” Fiona Wade, who portrays Emmerdale’s Priya Sharma, added.