On her return to This Morning, Holly Willoughby makes a significant adjustment.

When Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Monday, she made a significant adjustment.

After a summer break, Holly and Phillip Schofield returned to the iconic sofa for Monday’s episode of ITV’s flagship daytime show.

To her ecstatic Instagram followers, the mother-of-three shared a photo of herself wearing a pink summer outfit today.

“Back to school!” she exclaimed. Greetings, Monday… At 10 a.m., I’ll see you on @thismorning… #hwstyle @ghostfashion dress, @stevemadden shoes.”

Holly’s sneak glimpse of her gown, however, was photographed in front of a new background, which eagle-eyed followers noted.

The 40-year-old presenter used to flaunt her style in front of a mirrored wardrobe during the last season of This Morning, but her portrait today was taken against a completely different backdrop.

Fans swarmed the comment section with praise for the ‘gorgeous’ look.

