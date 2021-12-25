On her first meeting with Derek Garraway, Kate Garraway declares her ‘admission.’

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have been married for 16 years.

Derek contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, and the mother of two’s world was flipped upside down.

Derek, 54, was put on a ventilator and placed in an induced coma. He is regarded to be the most severely impacted live coma patient in the United Kingdom.

On Good Morning Britain, ate Garraway announced a major career change.

The former political lobbyist recently returned home after a year in the hospital, but his recovery from the illness, which has harmed much of his body, is still ongoing.

He’s been left with a variety of health difficulties, including organ damage, and Kate told Piers Morgan’s Life Stories viewers last month that the virus had “devastated him” from “top of his head to the tip of his toe.”

Kate admitted in October that it had been “not easy,” with Derek making modest progress and sleeping 20 hours per day.

According to the Mirror, Derek requires round-the-clock care, with two people needing to wash him and medical personnel working shifts to ensure he is never alone.

In 2014, Kate and Derek were introduced through a mutual acquaintance, Gloria De Piero, who was the political editor of GMTV at the time.

Derek was a political adviser at the time, and he was part of a group that had gathered at Claridge’s for drinks.

In 2019, Kate informed The New York Times about their first meeting, confessing that she first disregarded him.

“Derek arrived thinking it was a date, and I was being extremely cool by ignoring him,” she explained.

“He invited me out, but on the day of our date, he called to say he had a scheduling conflict.

“He’d agreed to serve alcohol at his church’s amateur watercolour painting exhibition. I was convinced it was a ruse.

“However, when I arrived, he was giving wine to the congregation in a salmon-pink sweater.”

Derek felt he had messed up their first meeting, but he made amends on their first date, and the two quickly became inseparable as their affections for each other increased.

Kate, on the other hand, has kept most of the details of their wedding under wraps. “The summary has come to an end.”