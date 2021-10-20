On her departure from Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker said, “I’ll be overwhelmed with a lot of pain.”

Jodie Whittaker has stated that handing up the position of Doctor Who to the next star will leave her “filled with a lot of pain.”

The actress, who has played the Time Lord since 2017, confirmed in July that she would be departing the BBC science fiction drama after the next season and three specials next year.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also leaving the show, to be replaced by Russell T Davies, who was responsible for the show’s rebirth in 2005.

Whittaker discussed her feelings on her departure during an online Q&A session. “You have to honor the show and everything,” the 39-year-old remarked. There was this thing between Chris and me where we said, ‘We want to do three seasons.’ But no one holds you to that, so there was always a conversation going on, and it was never static. However, once you’ve made your decision, you must stick to it.

“This Doctor is Chris’s Doctor, so it’s perfect for me, but if everyone keeps coming up to you and saying, ‘I’m a Doctor Who fan,’ that’s an amazing thrill because it’s been so much fun.”

“But it’s also about letting go.” It will be extremely… Because I kind of… I feel like I’ll be filled with a lot of grief as a result of it. It gets me angry just thinking about it. However, this program requires a resurgence of enthusiasm.

“The pleasure of this phase, Doctor, is that you hand on your boots – and you hand them on.” I’m not sure who it is, but whoever it is, what a thing to say, ‘You’re going to have a good time.'” Whittaker, who played Beth Latimer, a bereaved mother in Broadchurch, recalls crying on set on one of her final days on set.

“You know what I’m like – I’m a crier,” she explained. Today I had to conduct my final (backstage interview). We haven’t done filming yet, so I’ll be able to dodge the thoughts for a little longer.

“However, with the behind-the-scenes material, it was in that slightly closing way, and ‘Can you tell us how you feel about the crew?'” Then I had a nervous breakdown.

“I was completely gone, bawling my eyes out.” This is something I’ve always suspected.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”