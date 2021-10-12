On her CCTV, a woman captures a nighttime visitor in her garden.

After capturing a visitor in her garden on camera, a woman is advising people to be cautious.

Christine Rimmer, of Southport, claims this isn’t the first time she’s seen an unwelcome visitor in her garden at night.

She made the following post on a neighborhood app: “Another newcomer has arrived.

“I believe it is an autumn juvenile based on its size.

“In a year, hedgehogs can have two litters. The first litter is normally fine, but the second litter might be difficult at times.

“I contacted a friend who runs a hedgehog hospital/rescue, and she informed me that this one still has plenty of time to gain enough weight for hibernation.

“I took this photo using the camera I keep near my back door.”

It’s crucial to keep a watch out for hedgehogs as Bonfire Night approaches, she says.

“People should only create bonfires during the day, and check them very carefully before lighting them,” Christine continued.

Hedgehogs are a “gardener’s friend,” according to the RSPCA, because they consume beetles, caterpillars, and worms.

Its instructions state: “Leaving out food and fresh water to supplement a hedgehog’s natural diet is a terrific way to attract local hogs into your garden.

“Foods like canned dog or cat food, cat biscuits, and crushed dog biscuits should be avoided. Hedgehog food that is high in quality and meaty can be purchased from wildlife food vendors.

“Hedgehogs should never be given milk because it can cause diarrhoea; instead, give them plain, fresh water in a shallow bowl. Bread is likewise deficient in nutrition and should be avoided.”