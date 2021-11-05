On her birthday, Danniella Westbrook updates her admirers on her health.

Danniella Westbrook, who starred in Eastenders, revealed on Instagram that she was out of the hospital but “swollen,” looking cheerful and healthy.

On her birthday, she posed with her PR pal Ryan Mira from Liverpool in the photo.

“Swollen but out of the hospital… happy birthday to me #birthdaygirl,” she captioned the photo.

Fans filled the comments section with praise for Danniella Westbrook’s return to the hospital.

Susan stated, “Best wishes on your special day. As always, you look stunning xxx” “Happy birthday, you look lovely,” Dee replied. Anna expressed herself as follows: “@danniellawestbrook 73 @danniellawestbrook 73 @danniellawestbrook 73 @danni You have a fantastic appearance. I haven’t been on social media in a while and was unaware that you were undergoing surgery! You must be overjoyed – congratulations!” Instagram Danniella stated on her Instagram story a few days ago that she was “back in hospital,” but did not provide any further details.

A line-up of North West ambulances was pictured in the story, apparently outside a Liverpool accident and emergency department.

Danniella has been on a “four-part odyssey of reconstructive surgery” in recent months to enhance her appearance after bones in her face “rotted” owing to previous drug misuse.

She has osteoporosis and it’s unknown if she was in the hospital for any other reason.

Today was the birthday girl’s 48th birthday, and she was having a blast. On her stories, she sent birthday greetings from friends and family.