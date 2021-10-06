On her 32nd birthday, Stacey Solomon gives birth to a baby girl.

According to an announcement on her Instagram, Stacey Solomon has given birth to a baby girl.

The Loose Women star announced the news on social media and shared the first photo of the baby.

Stacey said that she had her baby on her 32nd birthday, calling it “the nicest birthday present I could have dreamed for.”

The father who heard the sirens had no idea his daughter was dying in the road.

“She’s Here,” she wrote on Instagram.

“On mummy’s birthday, I was born at Pickle Cottage. Our little one… My lovely daughter, I wish you a very happy birthday… We all adore you more than you can comprehend.”

“Your brothers, your father, and I are completely smitten.

“I want to express my gratitude for the most fantastic nine months of my life. We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with you now…”

Stacey and Joe Swash already have a two-year-old boy named Rex, so this is their second child together.

Stacey has two sons from a prior relationship, Leighton, nine, and Zacheray, thirteen, and Joe has a 14-year-old son Harry from a previous relationship.

Since she and Joe announced their pregnancy in June, Stacey has kept fans updated on her pregnancy.

Stacey also said that she and Joe had suffered several tragic miscarriages while trying to start a family.

Stacey found out she was expecting a girl a few weeks later.

“Baby Girl, I can’t believe I’m writing this…,” she wrote.

We’re expecting a little girl.

“To our precious boys, you are the most wonderful big brothers anybody could ask for, and your tiny sister is the luckiest girl alive to have you all by her side. I’m at a loss for words…”