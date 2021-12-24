On Good Morning Britain, Tom Parker of The Wanted delivers an update on his cancer struggle.

Tom Parker of The Wanted appeared on Good Morning Britain to offer an update on his health after a fight with cancer.

Nathan Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, and Jay McGuiness were among the band members that performed exclusive acapella performances throughout the pre-recorded Christmas special show.

The band recently reformed after a seven-year hiatus, citing Tom’s health as one of the reasons for the reunion.

When asked how he is now, Tom said, “I’m fine.” “To be honest, I’m just getting started.

“To be honest with you, it’s unusual for me to be in this position a year later, but I’m just pleased to be back with the lads and delighted to be out of the home and away from the kids! They’ve reached the point where they’re causing Daddy’s ears to pain!” Tom stated in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, but that it was now “stable” and “under control” after therapy, according to the results of a scan.

“The nicest gift we’ve gotten this Christmas is being in a band with Tom,” another band member Nathan Sykes remarked of the band’s reunion after a long layoff.

Max continued, ” “I can tell you that everything fell into place right away.

“All of us, I believe, were apprehensive. Then we met together for a photoshoot, and it was like, ‘OK, things haven’t changed at all,’ as soon as we met.” “I think 2020 did bring reality to all of us too, how we missed each other and not to sweat the minor stuff,” Siva concurred, adding, “I think 2020 did bring reality to all of us too, how we missed each other and not to sweat the small stuff.” George went on to say: “Especially in Tom’s case. We’re a band of brothers, and we’ve got to resurrect this thing.” They went on to say that meeting one other’s families and laughing together again were two of the nicest aspects of their reunion.

The Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, and Kate Garraway-hosted Good Morning Britain special also featured a slew of renowned faces, including Martin and Shirlie Kemp, who reminisced about their Christmases with the late pop singer George Michael.

Fred Sirieix, the star of First Dates, also made an appearance. “The summary has come to an end.”