On Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway announced a major career change.

Kate Garraway has stated that she will host a new ITV show.

In an interview with Susanna Reid on ITV Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the 54-year-old presenter discussed his career change.

During the conversation, Susanna inquired about Derek Draper’s rehabilitation from Covid, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Kate’s interview with Piers Morgan on Life Stories last Sunday was also discussed by the two.

Kate gave a detailed account of Derek’s condition during the interview.

She mentioned that contracting Covid at the start of 2020 had “devastated” him on Piers Morgan’s final ever Life Stories.

Kate will now take over as the host of ITV’s Life Stories.

“Every now and again, he’ll say something incredibly unique,” Susanna explained.

Kate answered with a nod: “Yes, yes,”And aren’t those the little moments you cling to in between?”

Simply fantastic. They’re just fantastic. It’s incredible to have the opportunity to do that.

“My mother, I believe, is still reeling from the cranberry and brie sandwich in the car incident. So there you have it… I was hoping you wouldn’t say that was a revelation.” Susanna laughed, “That wasn’t a revelation to any of us who know you.”

Susanna expressed herself as follows: “Piers’ very last Life Stories, too; he’s moving on to greener pastures now, and we wish him all the best.

“And now you’re the one in charge of Life Stories…”

“I do,” Kate said.