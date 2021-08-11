On GMB, Kate Garraway acknowledges that she has “failed” her children.

As her husband Derek battled coronavirus in the hospital, Kate Garraway said that she feels like she has “failed” her children.

Kate and her co-host Ben Shephard were discussing the disparities in exam outcomes between wealthy and impoverished areas of the United Kingdom.

The two discussed the consequences of schools closing and the differences in online class delivery from school to school.

Fans of Coronation Street are up in arms over an episode that has left them perplexed.

Kate described online learning as “very difficult,” and she felt like she had “failed” her children.

“It’s been virtually hard for young people to deal with, hasn’t it? It’s been an utter struggle,” she remarked.

“I know I’ve let my children down by failing to assist them in their homeschooling.

“I know I was dealing with a unique set of circumstances for the majority of the time, but I found it quite difficult to get online and assist them in navigating the system.

“It was quite difficult, so I believe the professors were aware of this and the potential, and were attempting to balance the mental strain they were under.”

Derek, Kate’s husband, spent nearly a year in hospital fighting coronavirus and the consequences it created.

Derek went home earlier this year, but Kate’s home had to be modified several times, and he still requires round-the-clock care from specialists.