On Fridays, I set myself the goal of eating a burger “properly.”

You may recall that National Burger Day occurred not long ago.

I tried to discover the best burger on the market (well, one that could be delivered) and received some backlash.

I wasn’t eating burgers properly, apparently!

So, with Fridays, I set out to discover the ‘proper method’ to eat a burger (in theory, it’s just flipping the burger upside down).

I dressed up (in an ISAWITFIRST outfit, which you can get here) and went to my local Fridays, but you can order it to your front door, which is honestly how I usually do things.

So, here’s the burning question: is it better to eat your burger upside down?

No, it was still a shambles.

Burgers, on the other hand, are sloppy, which is part of the enjoyment. They’re greasy, your hands will get filthy, and sauce will almost certainly leak into your plate.

You should be alright if you use a plate and grab some napkins.

I had the To Vegan and Beyond burger, which was delicious but quite fatty, making it difficult to finish.

That meant there was some left over, but if you’re getting it delivered, it might be a good one to share!

It hit a lot of the right notes, with a Beyond® burger plant-based patty, grilled flat cap mushroom, and smoked Applewood vegan cheese.

When vegan cheese tastes like cheese (I haven’t always been dairy-free, so I know what cheese tastes like), I’m always impressed.

It’s made with vegan mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, and truffle & garlic vegan aioli, so expect it to be a bit messy.

But it’s excellent; I’d happily eat it again, and if you’re on the fence about eating vegan food, this might be the best option.

The fries were delicious. Some of you may recall that I spent months searching for the best fries on the market, so impressing me here will be challenging.

Crispy and spicy, with just the right amount of salt.

I complemented my meal with a martini (make sure you’re over the age of 21 if you’re drinking alcohol).”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”