On ‘Freedom Day,’ Liverpool John Moores University cancels all graduations.

Students at Liverpool John Moores University were heartbroken to learn that their graduation celebrations would be postponed on the same day as coronavirus restrictions were relaxed.

The institution stated in emails addressed to students today that previously scheduled ceremonies would not take place this year and would be rescheduled until 2022.

LJMU noted in a statement on its website that the ceremonies could not be held in 2021 because to “the ongoing impact of Covid-19 in the Liverpool City Region.”

READ MORE: A lady, 30, was cut across the chest by another woman outside a nightclub.

Hundreds of unhappy children and parents have responded to social media posts announcing the cancellations.

Many kids expressed dissatisfaction following a year that had been exceedingly difficult for them.

Computer Security student Liam Moy told The Washington Newsday that the decision was “pathetic” and that the timing of the announcement was particularly distressing.

“The ceremonies were cancelled last year, and that was totally reasonable; they were adhering to the government guidelines in effect at the time,” he explained.

“I just get the impression that they’ve taken the easy way out by canceling now.

“There are a lot of folks whose student housing here is about to expire in the next few months, and they’re planning to leave the city then.

“I’ve had farewell cocktails with people who have stated that if graduation is postponed any longer, they will not return. People will simply not bother.

“I simply think it’s pathetic how they’ve handled it.”

Janet Martin, head of LJMU’s Graduation Planning Group, said in a statement to The Washington Newsday that the decision to cancel was not taken lightly, but that doing so insured that students and families who were struggling to secure refunds for travel and lodging would be able to do so.

She reaffirmed the university’s intention to have a celebration the following year.

“Everyone at LJMU wishes to rejoice with the students who have completed their degrees over the last two years,” Ms Martin added. We will, but we have made the difficult decision to postpone it until 2022.

“With the number of cases increasing, uncertainty over the lifting of limitations, and the difficulties of securing places for 40,000 individuals in two weeks, we are.”

“The summary comes to an end.”