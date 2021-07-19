On ‘Freedom Day,’ a record number of migrants cross the Channel.

On Monday, when Covid restrictions in England were abolished, at least 430 migrants made the trek across the English Channel to the UK, dubbed “Freedom Day.”

This is an all-time high for a single day.

After one beach landing on the Kent coast, dozens of people, including women and small children, were spotted trudging ashore, while others came elsewhere.

The total reached on Monday surpasses the previous daily high of 416, which was established in September 2020.

Despite Home Secretary Priti Patel’s pledge to make Channel crossings “unviable,” high numbers of crossings have continued this summer.

The anti-refugee Bill, which critics and campaigners have called the anti-refugee Bill, was considered again in Parliament on Monday.

Around 50 individuals were observed landing on a beach near Dungeness, Kent, having crossing aboard in a single dinghy.

As they stood on the beach, some lifted their hands in joy, while others sat on the shingle seashore in the 24°C sunshine.

The big dinghy is thought to have departed northern France or Belgium on Monday before crossing the treacherous Dover Strait, which is 21 miles long.

The RNLI had been keeping an eye on the craft as it approached the coast, ultimately landing on the beach about 1 p.m.

Women and children were among those who arrived, some of whom were unable to walk and need assistance as they made their way to the shore.