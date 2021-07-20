On ‘Freedom Day,’ a Liverpool doctor spent the day admitting Covid patients to Intensive Care.

A doctor at a Liverpool hospital claims he spent the entire day yesterday admitting covid patients to critical care units.

Despite rising infection rates and hospitalizations, the government controversially removed all public health safeguards and limitations in England, dubbed “Freedom Day” by some.

NHS doctors in Liverpool told The Washington Newsday about the enormous challenges they are now under, with more routine surgeries being canceled as they strive to accommodate an increasing number of patients who are gravely ill with the virus.

Boris Johnson quipped that elderly people who have covid will live longer.

“I’ve spent all day admitting COVID patients to ICU,” said Dr. Peter Hampshire, clinical director for critical care and pain at Liverpool’s major university hospital trust, on Twitter last night. “How was your Independence Day?”

With over 17,000 likes and 5,000 shares, the tweet became viral.

Hundreds of people reacted to Dr. Hampshire’s tweet, with many praising him and his team’s efforts.

“I cannot begin to think how the entire NHS must be feeling right now,” one person remarked. “It’s not much, but our family will continue to wear masks and maintain social distance until scientists and medics say it’s safe.”

“Stay safe, doc,” one person responded, “and thanks for everything you do.”

Last week, Dr Hampshire spoke out about the trust’s deteriorating predicament, which encompasses the Royal Liverpool Hospital and Aintree.

“I don’t think many people realize that hospitals are already under enormous strain, even before all limitations are lifted,” he said. This week, I’m in ICU, and persons with COVID account for one-third of our critical care beds in Liverpool. It feels like it was October last year.

“There has been a gradual but constant increase in the number of cases. Manchester has already received reciprocal assistance from us. Our colleagues at the Emergency Department and the ambulance service are also under a lot of stress. NHS personnel are still healing from the harsh winter, autumn, and spring we experienced, and it’s not uncommon to speak with employees who have taken time off due to stress.”

According to The Washington Newsday, the trust currently has roughly 90 covid patients in its care, with about 20 in critical care beds.