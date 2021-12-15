On Fox, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham joke about the 1/6 Committee acquiring their texts.

While discussing their text conversations being obtained by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, Fox News anchors Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham blasted caustic remarks on live Tuesday.

The hosts traded jabs about Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) reading their January 6 texts to Mark Meadows, ex-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, during a hearing on Tuesday, while Hannity handed over the reins to Ingraham at the end of his self-titled opinion show and the start of The Ingraham Angle.

“What’s really going on with Liz Cheney and the media, the tiny media elves?” Ingraham wondered.

“How about our text messages?” says the narrator. Hannity retaliated. “Liz, let go of yours. Let’s have a peek at your texts.” “I don’t care to read any of their text messages,” Ingraham added, eliciting Hannity’s agreement. “Because they’re all obnoxiously dull. They’re the most boring people you’ll ever meet since they’re so predictable. It’s like if you hang a piece of meat on the wall, they’ll immediately grab it.” “There’s a portion of this that does suck,” Hannity told Ingraham, gesturing with his finger in the air. “Let me tell you something… I’ve got to stop using email, and I’m not on social media anymore “Hannity stated. “It’s a pain.” “We’re not doing any of that, we’re not talking about that,” Ingraham said swiftly, before informing Hannity she didn’t like the word “sucks.” Earlier in the show, Hannity slammed “the dishonest media mob and their dishonest friends.” He said that despite condemning the violence on January 6, he attempted to equate the Capitol riot with unrelated Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020.

“Liz, since you’re so free to share everyone else’s, let’s release your phone records and messages and your family’s discussing Donald Trump,” Hannity said on his show.

Cheney’s office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the committee, said Hannity’s text message to Meadows urged Trump to “make a statement” and order his followers to “leave the Capitol” as the disturbance occurred.

Ingraham also pushed Trump to instruct his followers to leave in a text message to Meadows. This is a condensed version of the information.