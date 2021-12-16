On Fox News, Dr. Oz Fails to Answer an Abortion Question.

During a Fox News interview, Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania Dr. Mehmet Oz struggled to deliver a coherent answer when asked about his views on abortion.

During an interview with Will Cain about his ideas and conservative views, the celebrity heart surgeon was asked about abortion laws and if he feels they should be as harsh as those in Texas and Mississippi.

Oz declared himself “pro-life” except in three cases: rape, incest, and if the woman’s health is in jeopardy.

Cain then pressed Oz for clarification on when he feels life begins and when abortion should no longer be permitted.

“As a doctor, I understand the value of life. As a result, with the three exclusions I’ve given, I’m passionately pro-life. That’s the way I’d vote.” Oz responded again when asked when he believes life starts: “If I’m pro-life, then my decision is based on the sanctity of when you feel life begins. And I believe it starts when you’re still inside your mother’s womb.” “When you’re in your mother’s womb?” Cain says. However, this will get you through the first nine months of pregnancy.” “Of course not,” Oz said, “life begins when you’re in your mother’s womb.” “However, getting caught up in the various methods to discuss it is a rathole.

“As a nation, we must ensure that the Constitution is properly obeyed, and that those like me who are pro-life have our feelings acknowledged, and this is something that the courts should not take away from us.”

Cain finished the interview by saying that throughout Oz’s campaign trail, subsequent answers on abortion laws will “had to be given specifically.”

Conservative Points of View

During his interview on Fox News, the TV presenter, who was nominated by Donald Trump to the presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Health, also raised a famous right-wing talking point of “Big tech censorship,” stating that his campaign’s Facebook account had just been limited.

“They’ll come after you again and over again if you don’t go to battle with Big Tech,” Oz continued.

After Cain claimed he wasn't even a conservative, Oz reassured potential voters that he is.