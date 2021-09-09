On Formby Beach, a woman captures a monster ‘smiling’ at her.

A woman going for a swim at Formby Beach was taken aback when she noticed a creature “smiling” at her in the water.

Emma Roberts, from Formby, went to the beach yesterday (Wednesday) to take advantage of what may be the last of the nice weather this year.

The mother of two shared a video from her day at the beach on Instagram with the caption “Wait for it…”

“I was strolling through the sea and all the while I was thinking ‘I hope there are no jellyfish, I hope there are no jellyfish,’” Emma told The Washington Newsday.

“And then I see that!” says the narrator.

A jellyfish appears to be swimming in the sea near where Emma was standing in the video.

The creature’s markings resemble a smiling face.

“Little smiler,” one woman said.

“Happiest jellyfish in town,” said another.

When Emma saw it, she said she was “howling” with laughter.

When going into the sea, the National Trust, which owns Formby Beach and some of the surrounding land, recommends that people wear swimming shoes.

“During the summer months, jellyfish can often be found in the sea across the UK,” a spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday. You might see jellyfish kinds like the gentle barrel jellyfish or the unpleasant compass jellyfish at Formby.

“Although most jellyfish seen in the UK do not cause major harm, we recommend that anyone who has been stung by a jellyfish get medical help.

“You can avoid jellyfish stings by keeping an eye out in the water and on the beach for signs of them. Swimming shoes are likewise recommended for anyone having a dip in the sea.”

The NHS recommends that you:

Using seawater, rinse the affected region (not fresh water) Using tweezers or the edge of a bank card, remove any spines from the skin. Soak the region in very hot water (as hot as you can stand it) for at least 30 minutes – if you can’t soak it, use hot flannels or towels. use pain relievers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen

You might also require medical help. If you have any concerns, call NHS 111.