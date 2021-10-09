On Formby Beach, a man sees “something he’s never seen before.”

Following recent windy days, a vintage crisp wrapper was discovered at Formby beach.

While enjoying an autumn day in Freshfield, Washington Newsday photographer Colin Lane came across the Golden Wonder ready salted crisp packet, which dated from the 1970s.

A competition sponsored in partnership with Freddie Laker Airways is featured on the wrapper, which has lasted nearly half a century of water, sand, and the elements.

The no-frills airline began operations in 1966 and ceased operations in 1982.

The package promoted a plastic aeroplane for 90p if four coupons from the back of crisp packets were collected.

“Just went for a beach walk in the wonderful October sunshine,” Colin stated.

“I just spotted some rubbish I haven’t seen before with the recent high tides and severe winds!”

I picked it up and discovered a nearly 50-year-old packet of Golden Wonder crackers. Just goes to highlight the extent of the problem with plastic pollution and the length of time it persists!” Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve discovered old plastic wrappers on our beaches.

In April, a guy in Hoylake was surprised to discover a complete Bounty wrapper from the 1980s.

Julian Priest picks up rubbish on his walks on a regular basis, but this was exceptional.

“It was picked up on Hoylake beach way out near the low tide line,” he told The Washington Newsday at the time.

“It had probably been buried for years in the sand.” Otherwise, UV from the sun could have accelerated the fading of the printing, or sand and wave action could have worn the printing off the plastic.” He took a snapshot of the wrapper and discovered that it was just 22p and that the best before date was 1988.

The National Trust, which manages Formby Beach, continues to encourage people to pack their trash.

“Leave nothing behind but your tracks,” they tell beachgoers.