On flights to Barcelona, Malaga, and other destinations, Ryanair is offering a buy one, get one free deal.

Ryanair has announced a massive Black Friday deal that includes a buy one, get one free offer on one million seats.

Ryanair is offering consumers a free ticket for every one they book in a limited-time offer that ends tonight.

The deal applies to one million seats on Ryanair’s network, which includes a number of European city break destinations.

Amazon, Very, Currys, and other retailers are offering live Black Friday 2021 discounts.

The deals are good for travel between December 1, 2021, and February 18, 2022, but consumers must act quickly because the sale closes at midnight tonight (November 26).

Customers must purchase a Value fare ticket to be eligible for the discount. Here you will find all of the terms and conditions.

Prices start at £8 depending on the option you choose; for further information, read Ryanair’s full list of fees.

We’ve compiled a list of all the cheap flights departing from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Beauvais, Paris

Szczecin

Kosice

Bergamo, Milan

PoznanVilnius

KaunasWroclaw

Copenhagen

Fiumicino Airport is located in Rome.

Stockhold Arlanda Tallinn Alicante Faro Krakow Malaga Barcelona