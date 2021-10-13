On farmland, hundreds of new homes will be built.

Wain Dwellings’ development in Churchtown will result in the construction of up to 328 homes off Bankfield Lane.

At a Sefton Council planning committee meeting next week, the dwellings’ appearance, as well as their layout and scale, will be decided.

"Phase One" of the scheme was authorized in August 2018 and contained 128 residences.

The Warrington housebuilder’s “Phase Two” plans, which include proposals for another 200 homes on the northern side of the site, behind the Mallards, Three Pools, and The Crescent, were approved in October 2020.

More than 250 people signed a petition against the development, citing flooding, Japanese Knotweed, and site access as reasons.

Residents also said that sewer flooding has been a problem in Churchtown and Crossens for decades, and that when the floodwater recedes, excrement is left on the roads and pavements.

However, before any development can commence, planning officials have declared that a “site-wide strategy” for foul and surface water drainage must be implemented.

This is just one of the 40 requirements that have been placed on the plans.

Others include protocols for “maintaining good relations” with neighbors, a lorry schedule, flood-control measures on site during work, and a report showing that the remediation process was completed and the land was free of Japanese Knotweed.

The entire size of the property is 41 acres. The 128-unit phase will contain 48 affordable homes and will be a mix of houses and apartments, all of which will be two stories tall.

On the second property, Wain Dwellings has authority to develop up to 200 homes, but a new application states it wants to build 156.

The residences will be built “in a way that enables passive surveillance, both to the street and to public open spaces, while also benefiting from private garden areas,” according to the plan.

To “restrict the extent of frontage parking” and “create a more aesthetically pleasant street scene,” parking courtyards will be employed.

Fifty-five of the 156 homes will be within reach of the average family.