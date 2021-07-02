On Facebook, Mum received recordings of herself having sex from a stranger.

A mother of three received recordings of herself having sex on Facebook from a stranger, whom she later learned to be her ‘obsessive’ ex lover.

When the woman broke up with him, Adrian Stott hounded her for months, creating two bogus Facebook pages from which he would send her unpleasant messages.

The 47-year-old “delivered films of her with him during their relationship” from one bogus account, implying “in an unpleasant, threatening fashion” that he would disclose the photographs if she “continued to cross him.”

Stott’s relationship with the woman, who the ECHO has decided not to name, ended after he was caught in a weird deception when he stated “his lungs were failing” after contracting coronavirus.

However, when his frightened partner sought to figure out which hospital he was in, there was “no indication” that he had ever been there.

At Liverpool Crown Court, prosecutor Peter Hussey said his victim, who has three children from a previous relationship, started seeing Stott in 2018.

After meeting “when she was in a pub with her parents and the defendant was working on the door,” the couple restarted their romance in January 2020.

Mr Hussey said that during the relationship, the defendant began to exert control over her, including her “time with her friends.”

Stott contacted her via phone in January, he said, “with a message that he had been admitted to hospital” with “covid 19 symptoms” and that his “lungs were failing and he was unable to say much more since his mobile phone had no charger.”

Mr Hussey said the woman was “extremely concerned about his welfare,” but that there was “no indication of him being admitted to a hospital at all” after an investigation.

When she called him again, he said, “Oh, I’m getting discharged today,” and she realized he had “totally lied to her about ever being in hospital.”

Mr Hussey claimed she stopped the connection, but Stott “repeatedly visited her” in the months afterward, attempting to persuade her to return to him.

Stott sent "dozens of messages and calls" on February 14, he said.