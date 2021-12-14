On Facebook Live, a man confesses to killing his ex-girlfriend and ex-wife.

According to authorities, a Maryland man who fatally shot two of his former partners last weekend discussed the killings on social media before turning the pistol on himself.

According to local newspaper The Baltimore Sun, Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, forced his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend, Tara Labang, in Federal Hill on Saturday afternoon and shot her to death.

According to The New York Post, the Hanover man then went to his ex-Columbia wife’s apartment complex and admitted to the earlier murder on Facebook Live before expressing his displeasure with his former partners’ custody troubles.

“Man, I just did something insane. My ex-girlfriend was just shot in the head, yo. It was as if I were in a dream. I never imagined myself to be that guy, “Outside the building, Rajaee, a nurse anesthetist, was quoted as saying.

He then told the camera that his ex-wife was the one who “actually triggered” his depression and that he “can’t go to prison.”

“So, she’ll be up next. Then I’m going to do it as well. But I just wanted to stress to them that they shouldn’t play with people’s emotions. Don’t deceive these gentlemen, “Rajaee remarked.

Rajaee said, “Oh, there’s my ex-wife right now,” when Wendy answered the door, and then the tape ended.

According to authorities, Rajaee then fatally shot Wendy before turning the gun on himself.

Labang was tragically shot in her residence in the 1500 block of Marshall Street, according to Baltimore police officers assigned to the department’s Southern District station.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified stated that the sound of six gunshots was captured on her door’s security camera.

Soon after 2:20 p.m., Baltimore investigators learned of Rajaee’s Facebook Live video and notified their Howard County counterparts.

After Baltimore police responded to reports of shots fired in the 7300 block of Eden Brook Drive at around 2:10 p.m., Rajaee and Wendy were discovered dead inside the vestibule of the latter’s apartment.

The two have been involved in a custody dispute since 2018, according to court records.

A lady claiming to be Rajaee’s acquaintance re-posted the alleged Facebook live stream video of the event to Twitter. According to The Baltimore Sun, it featured an apartment building number that was the same one that county police had sealed off Saturday evening.

The former couple’s two young children were eventually found uninjured in Rajaee’s gray BMW X3, which was parked in the parking lot of where the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.