On evening walks, a loving grandad and nan were killed, and moving condolences were paid to them.

Three retirees who died within 24 hours of each other while out on evening walks have received heartfelt tributes.

One man and two ladies were murdered in the sad crashes that occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The first collision occurred around 4.35 p.m. on November 30 on Lulworth Road in Birkdale, when two elderly women were struck by a white Audi A3.

In order to have a baby, a woman is advised to shed about three stone.

Marie Cunningham, 79, and Grace Foulds, 85, were transported to the hospital but died shortly after arriving.

On Wednesday, December 1, Charles Patterson was killed when his car was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra on Moorgate Road in Kirkby.

The 79-year-old, who had dementia and Alzheimer’s, died at the scene despite the presence of emergency personnel.

Both drivers involved in the collisions came to a halt at the scene and are supporting police with their investigations.

All three families have finally paid their respects to their deceased relatives.

Charles’ family wrote in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we must report the terrible death of Charles Patterson, 79, who died in a roadside mishap near his Kirkby home.

“Donna and Darren’s loving father, adoring grandfather to his five grandchildren, and wonderful friend to many.

“Charlie is reunited with his loving wife, Doris, after 15 years away.

“He is finally at peace after surviving Covid last year and battling dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“We would appreciate privacy as a family as we struggle with this tragic loss.

“We’d also like to express our gratitude to the emergency services, who both responded to the site and are aiding us during this difficult moment.”

The following is a statement from Marie’s family: “Marie (Mary) Cunningham, our special mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and auntie, passed away with tremendous sadness.

“Marie was a wonderful woman who lived for and loved her family, and she will be missed every day.”

“At the moment of the tragedy, members of the public stopped to provide first aid and help to Marie and Grace,” says the family.

Caroline Clarke and Victor Foulds, Grace’s son and daughter, remarked, “It is with tremendous grief that Caroline Clarke and Victor Foulds announce the death of Grace.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”