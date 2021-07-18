On England’s hottest day of the year, at least three individuals have perished in water-related events.

On Sunday, two teenagers died in Greater Manchester and Oxfordshire, as well as a man in his fifties in North Yorkshire.

Despite a rescue attempt at Salford Quays, a 19-year-old male died, according to Greater Manchester Police.

“Our sympathies are with this young man’s family and friends, as well as those who witnessed the awful events,” the force tweeted.

“We will share more information as soon as we obtain it.”

“Unfortunately, the corpse of a man in his 50s was retrieved from the River Ouse, close to the Water End Bridge in York this evening,” North Yorkshire Police said.

“Officers, as well as fire and ambulance services, were dispatched to the area just before 5 p.m. after being notified by kayakers.”

“While formal identification is still pending, we believe we have identified the deceased but are awaiting confirmation. His family has been notified, and our sympathies are with them at this difficult time.”

A teenage girl was rescued from the river in Witney, near Oxford, according to Thames Valley Police (TVP).

On Sunday, TVP West Oxon tweeted, “As you may be aware, our officers attended Ducklington Lake, in Witney, at 2.35pm today (18/7) after a fear for welfare call involving a teenage female in the water.”

“Officers arrived with fire and medical services, and the girl was rescued and taken to the hospital. Sadly, the girl died later in the hospital.

“The girl’s family has been notified, and they are receiving special assistance from properly trained officers. The death is being viewed as unexplained and non-suspicious, and the coroner will be given a file.

“We are deeply sorry to have to inform you of this awful news. At this terribly terrible moment, our thoughts are with the girl’s family and loved ones.”

A person died after an incident on Croyde beach in North Devon at around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday (July 17), according to Devon Live. Eyewitnesses said a lady was taken out of the water.

“A body was discovered in the water,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson stated. Circumstances that aren’t suspicious.”

