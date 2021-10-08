On England U21 duty, Curtis Jones gives Liverpool an injury concern.

Curtis Jones, a Liverpool midfielder, was left out of England’s Under-21 team for their match against Slovenia on Thursday due to an injury issue.

Jones was expected to make his first appearance for the team since being sent off during the Under-21 European Championships in March, but when Lee Carsley’s roster was announced, he was a surprising absence.

The 20-year-old is missing with a “knock,” according to Nick Mashiter of the Press Association.

Jones has had a fantastic start to the new season with Liverpool, putting in some of his best performances in recent weeks in red.

The midfielder scored in a 3-3 draw with Brentford and was outstanding in a 5-1 Champions League win over Porto.

Jones’ wait for a chance to play for the Under 21s will continue, as he was given a one-match suspension in March after being sent off against Croatia. After a late goal pushed Croatia into the knockout stages and England out, the Liverpool midfielder reacted violently to Croatia’s celebrations.

The team’s match against Romania was postponed during the previous international break, and Jones’ suspension was carried over to the next match against Kosovo.

While Liverpool will be concerned by his absence tonight, there is no indication that the injury is serious, and England Under 21s boss Lee Carsley is hoping that the teenager will be available for the team’s next match against Andorra on Monday.