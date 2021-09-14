On Election Day, Larry Elder refused to commit to accepting the results of the gubernatorial recall election.

Larry Elder, the leading Republican gubernatorial recall candidate in California, has refused to say if he will accept the election results if he loses.

Elder made the comments in a Monday interview with MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff. According to polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight, Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom is likely to escape the recall campaign on the eve of the election, with an average polling advantage of 16.6 percent. When Soboroff asked Elder if he would accept Tuesday’s results regardless of whether he won or lost, Elder declined to answer, instead deflecting the topic into a discussion about “election integrity.”

“I believe we should all be concerned about election integrity,” Elder stated. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent. Let us all work to ensure that the election is free and fair. So, regardless of the outcome, let us all work together to ensure that the results are real and legitimate, and that everyone who voted should have voted. Let’s do it as a group.”

“Is that a promise to accept the election results tomorrow?” Soboroff inquired.

Elder said, ignoring Soboroff’s question, “Let’s all do that together.” “Let us all work together on both sides of the aisle to ensure that this election is free and fair.”

While surveys continued to show Newsom’s chances of surviving the recall growing, conservative talk radio host Elder pushed increasingly unsubstantiated claims of “voter fraud” in the days coming up to the election. The Elder campaign has included a link to a pre-emptive petition calling for a special session of the California legislature to investigate the results.

The petition adds, “We trust our officials to keep that ballot box safe.” “However, we can no longer rely on the contents of our ballot box if those officials, either through laziness or ineptitude, allow robbers to steal in the dead of night and defraud our ballot box.”

Elder has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that massive voter fraud influenced the presidential election outcomes in 2020. During a recent interview on Fox News, Elder claimed that the election was marred by “shenanigans” and expressed anxiety that Democrats were plotting a coup. This is a condensed version of the information.