On Election Day Eve, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says Terry McAuliffe is “flailing.”

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, declared on the last day before the election that Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is “flailing” versus Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin.

McDaniel told Fox News, “McAuliffe is flailing.” “He can’t run on his record, so he’s enlisting the help of all of his D.C. pals, including Biden… Many of McAuliffe’s issues are the result of his own actions.” McDaniel specifically accused McAuliffe of referring to parents as “domestic terrorists” and claiming that “parents shouldn’t have a say in their children’s education.” McAuliffe hasn’t made the words that McDaniel claims he has, but he has spoken out against parents being able to opt their children out of reading texts that they feel offensive.

“I believe it was a poor strategy for them to alienate parents. McDaniel continued, “The Democrat Party, like McAuliffe, continues to double down on it.” “And Youngkin is striking the right chord at the right time, and he’s riding high.” Republicans have attempted to link McAuliffe to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s recent memo requesting that the FBI, attorneys general, and law enforcement agencies investigate criminal threats and harassment directed at teachers and school board members by demonstrators.

The message hit a nerve in Virginia because of a Loudoun County school board meeting in June that made national headlines as it deteriorated into violence. After parents and others protested against “critical racial theory” (CRT) and regulations safeguarding transgender children, local police shut down the meeting as a “unlawful assembly.”

Youngkin’s campaign, on the other hand, has focused on helping parents who oppose mask mandates, CRT, “objectionable” content, and transgender student protections. Youngkin’s rallies have been dubbed “parents matter” gatherings. After Garland’s memo, one of Youngkin’s election commercials, issued in early October, alleged that “the FBI is attempting to quiet parents.”

McDaniel’s allegations concerning McAuliffe are based on a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) dated September 29 that mentions threats to educators. The threats could be compared to “domestic terrorism,” according to the letter. However, the phrase was not used in Garland’s memo, and it has not been repeated by McAuliffe. Later, the NSBA apologized for utilizing it.

McAuliffe and Democrats have instead attempted to link Youngkin to Trump. Youngkin's early campaign declaration that "Trump represents" has been promoted by the campaign.