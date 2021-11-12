On eBay, Dad sold life-saving equipment stolen from ambulances.

A highly praised paramedic stole life-saving defibrillators costing thousands of pounds from ambulances.

Scott Sutherland of Pearse Gardens, Devon, a former North West Ambulance Department employee, stole two defibrillators throughout his 23-year career with the service before transferring to the South West Ambulance Service in 2019.

But, after he ran out of money, he returned to Merseyside in February 2020 and stole three more defibrillators and a battery charging equipment from three different ambulance stations in an overnight raiding trip for a total of £30,000.

: Parents that let their children live in filthy skip’s house get away with it.

On CCTV, he was observed wearing hi-viz paramedic gear and a beanie-style cap as he used pin codes to gain access to ambulance stations in Bootle, Runcorn, and Kirkby and take equipment.

“What in God’s world am I doing, I must be insane,” he remarked in a text message to his wife in Devon.

Due to the theft of defibrillators, two ambulances had to be taken off the road since they couldn’t be dispatched without the life-saving equipment, prosecutor Nardeen Nemat told Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, November 12.

She read impact statements from Wigan Ambulance Service and NWAS managers, stating that defibrillators can mean the difference between life and death, and that ambulances responding to high-priority cases such as heart attacks are unable to operate without them.

Sutherland sold a total of 16 defibrillators through PayPal and eBay between December 2016 and August 2018, for a total of £108,022.38. After police raided his home on March 18 and recovered his phone, police discovered Sutherland had sold a total of 16 defibrillators through PayPal and eBay between December 2016 and August 2018, for a total of £108,022.38.

Sutherland acknowledged to both burglaries and said he sold defibrillators to a man named ‘Norbert’ in the Czech Republic for £3,700 each when questioned by police.

“He had previously taken surplus merchandise from North West Ambulance Service and sold it,” Miss Nemat added. Norbert had requested defibrillators from the Defendant, which is why he took them. He said that he created the eBay accounts in his wife’s name without her knowledge.” Judge David Potter sentenced Sutherland to three years in prison, citing the fact that the 2017 offenses involved him. “The summary has come to an end.”