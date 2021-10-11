On eBay, a rare Christmas 50p coin sells for £150, and there are more available.

The commemorative coin, which dates from 1998 and has an image of Santa and a chimney with the phrase “Christmas” at the top, comes with a matching commemorative card and has never been circulated in full.

Last month, it went for £151.25 on eBay after a ten-day bidding war in which 24 bids were placed on the rare coin before it was sold.

Despite its high price, this Christmas coin was produced in Gibraltar, which means it is not legal money in the United Kingdom.

According to The Mirror, it was never released into circulation and was instead created as a memorial piece.

This Christmas 50p coin has a mintage of 30,000, according to the change-checking website Coin Hunter.

Coin Hunter gave this design a 65 out of 100 on their scarcity index, which classifies coins based on their rarity.

The toughest coins to find are those with a rating of 100, with a lower number indicating a more common mint.

Collectors wishing to add some unusual seasonal items to their collection are expected to increase the value of Christmas coins in the run-up to the festive season.

“Coins struck for Gibraltar since 1997 have been manufactured by Pobjoy Mint and Tower Mint,” Coin Hunter notes on its website.

“Coins for circulation and/or commemorative packaged products may be struck.”

If you’re considering about purchasing a coin on eBay, as with anything else, do your homework first to ensure you’re not bidding on a fake.

