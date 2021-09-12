On eBay, a man from Bootle is selling a “unique” McDonald’s chicken nugget.

On eBay, you can buy and sell practically anything.

There’s also a category for “strange goods,” which includes everything from clothing to furniture to automobiles.

In the hopes of luring a buyer, sellers of unique products can even evaluate them from “not that odd” to “very crazy.”

There are also a lot of strange products for sale from Sefton.

A chicken nugget is maybe the oddest of them.

Matthegreenoug 0, a bootle vendor, is selling a “Rare Mini McDonalds Nugget,” with bids starting at 99p at the time of publication.

It is the first item he has ever sold on eBay, according to his eBay personal page.

To demonstrate the size difference, the ad includes images of the “tiny” nugget next to a regular-sized nugget.

He calls the nugget “the tiniest I’ve ever seen.”

The item is marked as used, and shipping is £4.20.

According to the end-date provided at the time of writing, anyone interested in purchasing the nugget had until Tuesday (September 14) to place a bid.

Returns are not accepted.

Carlo1878 is selling a “Donald Trump Rubber Duck” for £10 in Southport.

Mr Trump’s characteristic quiff is included on the bath toy, which is also dressed in a suit with a blue jacket and a red tie.

His wing is tucked with a red cap.

Postage is stated at £3.20, and there were no bids at the time of writing.