On December 7, 2021, did someone win the $122 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, the results of the Mega Millions lotto game for December 7, which had a jackpot award of $122 million and a cash-value option of $89 million, were announced.

The most recent white ball numbers were 1, 7, 40, 43, and 68, while the yellow Mega Ball was 1 and the Megaplier was 2x.

There were no jackpot winners in the most recent game. However, one lucky player in Florida matched all five white balls, winning the $1 million second prize. If they had spent an extra $1 on the Megaplier, their second reward would have been worth $2 million.

A dozen ticket holders accurately matched four white balls as well as the Mega Ball, winning $10,000 each. Four of them bought the Megaplier, which increased their third reward to $20,000 from $10,000.

There were 229 players that matched four of the five white balls but not the Mega Ball, earning $500 each, with 45 of them receiving the $1,000 Megaplier award.

Six hundred and seventy-two persons matched three white balls, each winning $200, and one hundred and thirty-five of them won the Megaplier prize of $400.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, December 10 at 11 p.m. ET for a $135 million jackpot and a $98.5 million cash option.

There was no grand prize winner in last Friday’s drawing, which had a Megaplier of 5x. However, two players in California won the second prize of $1 million each after matching the first five white balls without the Mega Ball. The Megaplier was not purchased by any of the winners.

Last Friday, six ticket buyers properly matched four of the five white balls, as well as the Mega Ball, to win the $10,000 third prize. For an additional $1, one of them purchased the Megaplier, bringing their third-place prize to $50,000.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are priced at $2 each. This is a condensed version of the information.