On Day 240, Joe Biden’s approval rating falls below that of the most recent presidents, according to a poll.

According to new polling, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to 46%, below that of prior presidents at this stage in their terms.

The president’s approval rating as of Thursday, his 240th day in office, was reported by FiveThirtyEight. Despite the fact that Biden’s approval rating has declined from 50.3 percent in August, it is still higher than Donald Trump’s 38.8% at the same point in his presidency.

However, on his 240th day in office, Biden has a lower approval rating than Barack Obama, with 53.4 percent, compared to 83.2 percent for George W. Bush and 48.3 percent for Bill Clinton.

A national poll of adults conducted by Quinnipiac University on Tuesday found that only 42% of individuals approve of Biden as president, down from 46% in early August. For the first time since taking office, the president’s approval rating fell into the negative range, according to the poll, which was conducted between September 10 and 13.

The university interviewed 1,210 respondents nationwide, with a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, to see if they approved of Biden’s handling of important subjects like foreign policy, the environment, and COVID.

“If there was ever a honeymoon for Vice President Biden, it is certainly over,” said Tim Malloy, a polling expert at Quinnipiac University. “With few exceptions, this is a poll replete with alarming negatives…from general job approval to foreign policy and the economy.”

According to the same study, half of those polled disapprove of the president’s performance. This is up 7 percentage points from the last study, which was conducted between July 27 and August 2 and yielded a 43 percent result.

According to a Morning Consult poll, the president’s popularity has been declining since last month. According to FiveThirtyEight, it awarded Biden a B rating, which is lower than Quinnipiac’s A minus.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult between September 10 and 13, found that 47 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s performance, compared to 50 percent who disapproved.

Biden’s popularity rating had dipped in August, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, with 52 percent of respondents indicating they approved of the way he was doing his job and 43 percent disapproving.

