On Dancing With The Stars, Jojo Siwa will make history as part of a same-sex couple.

Jojo Siwa, a social media sensation, will be the first participant on Dancing With The Stars to participate in a same-sex pairing.

When the show premieres next month, the 18-year-old YouTube sensation, who came out as lesbian in January, will learn who she is paired with.

Suni Lee, an Olympic gold medalist gymnast, will appear on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Siwa’s same-gender partnership will be the first ever on the show.

Since its premiere in 2005, the show will be in its 30th season.

“I think it smashes a wall that has never been broken down before,” Siwa, who is dating Kylie Prew, added.

“It’s common for a girl to dance with a guy, and I think that’s pretty nice, but it’s incredibly cool that now I get to share with the world that you not only get to love who you love, but you also get to dance with who you want to dance with,” she says.

The watershed moment for same-sex couples on Dancing With The Stars comes a year after Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams and dancer Katya Jones were placed together on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

They were widely expected to do well on the show before Jones tested positive for Covid-19, forcing them to withdraw.

For the first time on Strictly, two guys will be paired together in the upcoming season. When the series premieres in September, former Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite will dance with a male professional.