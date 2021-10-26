On Dancing on Ice in 2022, pros Hamish Gaman, Yebin Mok, and Klabera Komini have been replaced.

Professional dancers Hamish Gaman, Yebin Mok, and Klabera Komini are quitting ITV’s Dancing on Ice and will be replaced in the upcoming season.

All three pros have featured on the show in the past few years, but they’ve decided it’s time to put their skates away.

The show has already lined up the next wave of professional dancers to take their place.

The start date, celebrity roster, and judges for Dancing On Ice 2022 have been confirmed.Hamish and Yebin were both pushed out of this year’s competition early due to freak accidents that resulted in injuries.

When her dance partner, Graham Bell, accidently wounded her in the leg with the blade on his boot, Yebin, the South Korean skater, was injured while in training for the show’s premiere night.

Despite the fact that her tendons were exposed and she needed surgery to heal the damage, she was fortunate enough to avoid nerve damage.

Despite this, she had to withdraw from the competition because to the injury, which could have a long-term impact on her dancing career.

While Yebin got wounded near the beginning of the program, Hamish tore a tendon in his hand while putting up his socks and was on his way to the finals.

Because he was unable to lift his partner, Faye Brooks, due to his injuries, he had to withdraw from the competition as well.

With the departure of three well-known personalities from the show, three new faces will be introduced.

Morgan Swales, 22, is one of the show’s newcomers.

She has been skating since she was nine years old and competes for Great Britain as a professional ice skater.

Tippy Packard is another of the show’s newcomers.

The international figure skater has competed in over 40 nations and is a three-time Hong Kong champion.

Finally, Colin Grafton, a 30-year-old professional, will be joining the team.

He has been skating since he was seven years old and has represented Team USA at international competitions.

Love Island’s Liberty Poole, S Club 7’s Rachel Stevens, and presenter Ben Fogle are among the celebrities chosen to team up with the pros in 2022.

All. “The summary has come to an end.”