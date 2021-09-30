On Crosby Beach, a paralyzed dog runs like the wind in his hair and is “so fast you can’t catch him.”

When he’s on his wheelchair, a paralyzed dog has been characterized as running like the wind, and his owner has struggled to keep up with him.

Although the Jack Russell was damaged in an accident in 2016, he has continued to live life to the fullest.

Scrappy, an 11-year-old with special wheels, runs so fast that you can’t catch him.

Scrappy is a “happy, joyous, and lively dog,” and his favorite thing to do is run up and down Crosby Beach, despite his inability to jump and somersault like he used to.

Scrappy was adopted by Amy Smith, 37, of Runcorn, and her companion Jon, 39, when he was a puppy in 2009.

“He was a healthy little puppy and full of energy,” she told TeamDogs.

“The name ‘Scrappy’ from Scooby Doo sprang to mind when we saw him in the box, and Jon loved it just as much as I did.

“It was ideal for him.”

Scrappy enjoyed jumping, running, and tossing his toys about. Then, when he was six years old, he was involved in a car accident that changed his life forever.

On a Sunday evening, he was playing in the garden with his siblings, Toffee, a 14-year-old Jack Russell, and Rocky, a four-year-old labradoodle.

“All of a sudden, Scrappy’s back leg turned strange and began wobbling. “My heart sunk, and I knew something wasn’t right,” Amy explained.

Scrappy was rushed to the emergency vet, where it was determined that he had sprained his legs.

“Scrappy was a very nervous dog. He used to do somersaults and jump from bed to bed. He couldn’t get up that night, so I slept on the floor with him,” Amy explained.

Amy took Scrappy to the vet the next morning after seeing no improvement.

“We went to see a local doctor because he feared Scrappy had ruptured a disc in his spine.”

The damaged disc was confirmed by further scans and X-rays.

“We were informed there was a chance Scrappy’s back paws might never regain sensation.”

Scrappy’s life was in jeopardy, and there was a chance he’d never walk again.

“We were given the choice of euthanizing Scrappy or keeping him if we agreed to care for a crippled dog.

“It’s just Jon and me.”

