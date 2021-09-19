On Craigslist, a woman was discovered selling ‘clean urine’ for £50.

Craigslist is a popular website for finding cheap used goods, rooms to rent, and job openings.

However, some users have used the classified ads service to sell ‘clean’ urine and even drugs.

A woman from Liverpool advertised ‘golden samples’ on Craigslist around a month ago.

READ MORE: In the dock, a father who got a schoolgirl pregnant remains mute as he is sentenced

The pee was described as being “completely pure for any testing purposes” and “may be shipped frozen for future usage also,” according to the listing.

The 30ml sample was marked as being in “new” condition, with “my” as the make/manufacturer.

“Golden samples for sale – £50,” read the Craigslist ad (Liverpool)

“I have female liquid gold for sale that is completely clean and ready for any testing needed. It’s also possible to have it delivered frozen for future use. This is the cleanest you’ll get if you need to pass any kind of test.

“Do not approach me with offers or services that I have not requested.”

In the United Kingdom, there is no law prohibiting people from selling their own urine, however the lines blur when it is sold to facilitate illicit behavior.

One person appeared to be selling narcotics on the site.

“Coke, ice cannabis, pills, and shrooms,” according to a photo on a listing made on Friday, September 17.

Following the list of pharmaceuticals allegedly for sale, there was a username for Wickr, a video conferencing platform.

However, in an apparent attempt to hide their tracks, the ad listed his item as a ‘Bushnell Rangefinder.’

“Selling my V5 shift, wonderful condition, haven’t played golf in a while is why I’m selling,” said the description, which was used to prevent it from being flagged to moderators.

Craigslist had recently taken down a listing with the same photo two days prior.

Merseyside Police confirmed that drugs were being promoted for sale on the internet.

“We are aware of illegal narcotics listed for sale online and will take appropriate action,” a police official said.

“You can also contact our social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook if you have any information on suspected drug supply.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.”

Craigslist was contacted. “The summary has come to an end.”